Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Moller Financial Services’ 8th Largest Position

Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 4.0% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $12,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.13. 1,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,425. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $56.20.

