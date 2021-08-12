Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $227,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

