Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $110,000 Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 76,219 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $15,388,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after acquiring an additional 674,902 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 34,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $108,738.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,986 shares of company stock worth $458,138. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.