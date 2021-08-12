Schroder Investment Management Group Has $291,000 Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 47.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,036 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWH. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $25.97 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.