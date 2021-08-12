Schroder Investment Management Group Has $170,000 Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,345,000 after buying an additional 143,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hasbro by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $139,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,295 shares of company stock worth $27,695,647. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

HAS opened at $98.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.13. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

