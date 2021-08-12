Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,540 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,139,000 after buying an additional 29,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,618,000 after buying an additional 29,969 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,557,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.62.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 89,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,234. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSM opened at $163.60 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $194.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

