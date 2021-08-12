Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

SBGSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.92. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

