Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,952 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,375 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $286.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.