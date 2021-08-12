Schaltbau (ETR:SLT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Schaltbau Holding AG (ETR:SLT) dropped 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as €40.50 ($47.65) and last traded at €40.55 ($47.71). Approximately 3,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €41.20 ($48.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $530.65 million and a P/E ratio of 40.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €38.36.

Schaltbau Company Profile (ETR:SLT)

Schaltbau Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies components and systems for the mobile and stationary transportation technology and capital goods industry. It operates through four segments: Pintsch, Bode, Schaltbau, and SBRS. The Pintsch segment offers stationary transportation technology and rail infrastructure equipment; and installation, testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair, spare parts supply, training, and digital services.

