ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $759.40 Million

Brokerages expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to announce sales of $759.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $768.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $750.80 million. ScanSource reported sales of $758.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ScanSource.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,425,000 after purchasing an additional 255,502 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,179,000 after purchasing an additional 159,173 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,725,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $744.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.