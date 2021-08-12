Scala Market Capitalization Achieves $3.81 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Scala has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $3.81 million and $9,813.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00046530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00140773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00156209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,494.07 or 0.99601696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.93 or 0.00859440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

