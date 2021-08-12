Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 142.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sasol were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Sasol by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE:SSL opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48. Sasol Limited has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.82.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

