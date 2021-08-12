Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $616.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €616.00 ($724.71) and last traded at €614.00 ($722.35), with a volume of 1988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €615.00 ($723.53).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €449.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion and a PE ratio of 185.86.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:SRT)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.