Sarah Amory Welch Sells 5,000 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $155,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 241,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,523,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

