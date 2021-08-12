Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $203.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $196.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.17. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $112.73 and a twelve month high of $196.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.