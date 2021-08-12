Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $203.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.
Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $196.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.17. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $112.73 and a twelve month high of $196.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.
About Sanderson Farms
Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.
