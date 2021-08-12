Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €29.00 ($34.12) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

SZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €30.65 ($36.06).

ETR SZG traded up €0.82 ($0.96) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €33.80 ($39.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of €27.59. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 52 week high of €33.34 ($39.22). The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -11.60.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

