SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.07)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $102.0-104.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.98 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.08.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.54. 1,209,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,717. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.49 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $170,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $97,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

