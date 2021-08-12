SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.08)-($0.04) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $408.0-412.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.18 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.54. 1,209,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.49 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

