Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookline Capital Acquisition were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000.

Get Brookline Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCACU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.44. 2,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,201. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.