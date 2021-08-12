Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after buying an additional 3,699,308 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,970,000 after buying an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,904,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,833,000 after purchasing an additional 409,200 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $47.17. 1,186,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,629,113. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $264.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

