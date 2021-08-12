Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,294.68. The stock had a trading volume of 119,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,314. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,476.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

