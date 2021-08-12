Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 54,477 Shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) by 440.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,477 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRNLU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth about $249,000.

OTCMKTS:KRNLU remained flat at $$10.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.58.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

