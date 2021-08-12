Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.98

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

SFSHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Safestore alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.97.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.