S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on S&T in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on S&T in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&T presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.20 ($35.53).

S&T stock opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27. S&T has a 12-month low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a 12-month high of €25.46 ($29.95). The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 22.88.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

