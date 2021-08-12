Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Ryerson has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ryerson to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Get Ryerson alerts:

NYSE RYI opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.00 million, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.