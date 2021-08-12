Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Gap Up to $20.59

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.59, but opened at $21.45. Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 3,306 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $702.16 million, a PE ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 186.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 130,359 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 255,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

