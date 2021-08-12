Ruff Trading 18.8% Higher This Week (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $7.47 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ruff has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00055884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.24 or 0.00876946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00110581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00154847 BTC.

Ruff Profile

RUFF is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Ruff Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

