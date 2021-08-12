RPS Group (LON:RPS) Given New GBX 125 Price Target at Liberum Capital

RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of RPS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get RPS Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RPS traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 108.60 ($1.42). The company had a trading volume of 385,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,206. RPS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 36.65 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £301.38 million and a P/E ratio of -8.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 0.26 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.