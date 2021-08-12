Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Sets New 52-Week High at $129.88

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$129.88 and last traded at C$129.57, with a volume of 165744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$129.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Cormark raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$134.90.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.63 billion and a PE ratio of 13.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$126.65.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.7425934 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total value of C$656,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$724,835.09. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$69,637.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$363,732. Insiders sold a total of 17,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,074 in the last ninety days.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.