Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 182.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,186 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sprott Focus Trust were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FUND. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 104.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUND stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

