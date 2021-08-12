Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 34,851 Shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,851 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.29% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,661,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 41,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000.

Get VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BIZD opened at $17.25 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.