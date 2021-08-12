Royal Bank of Canada Increases Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$17.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 price objective (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.13.
TCN traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.15. 237,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.32. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$9.75 and a 1-year high of C$15.22.
In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at C$2,473,575. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,772.
About Tricon Residential
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
