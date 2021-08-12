Royal Bank of Canada Increases Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$17.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 price objective (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.13.

TCN traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.15. 237,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.32. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$9.75 and a 1-year high of C$15.22.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.2308283 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at C$2,473,575. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,772.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

