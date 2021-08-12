Royal Bank of Canada Increases Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$34.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.28 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.69.

TSE:ABX opened at C$25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.17 billion and a PE ratio of 14.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.56. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$23.63 and a 1-year high of C$41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

