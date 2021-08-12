Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $100.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SPB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.38.

NYSE:SPB traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.89. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $54.52 and a 1 year high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,416,000 after purchasing an additional 314,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 849,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,226,000 after buying an additional 37,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,991,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 534,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after acquiring an additional 72,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

