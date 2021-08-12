Royal Bank of Canada Boosts First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target to C$22.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.83.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

FCXXF remained flat at $$14.48 during trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.65. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.