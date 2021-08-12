Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $218.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALB. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,391. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.92.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $300,661.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,132,030.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,245 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 98.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 185.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 83,273 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

