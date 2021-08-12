Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 9,987 Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,987 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 52,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNM stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

