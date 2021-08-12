Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $6,042,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $7,990,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDAY. Barclays lowered Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.54.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,733. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -243.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $111.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.27.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

