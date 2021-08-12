Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $266,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 62,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.41.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,106. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 46.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

