Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded down $13.61 on Thursday, reaching $1,491.38. 12,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,685. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,513.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 2.22. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $427.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 158 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,545.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 287 shares of company stock valued at $455,878. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.