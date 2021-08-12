Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Issues Earnings Results

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ROOT traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.46. 537,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,075. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -1.24. Root has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $29.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. reduced their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

