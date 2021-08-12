Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Roku by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Roku by 2,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,113,000 after buying an additional 703,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after buying an additional 476,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Roku by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,496,000 after buying an additional 465,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total transaction of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,276 shares of company stock worth $158,297,115 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. lowered their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.76.

Roku stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $369.78. 44,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,555. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.50 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.36 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

