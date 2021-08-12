RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Up 41.1% This Week

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RING X PLATFORM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.30 or 0.00879018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00109811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00160939 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 279,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RING X PLATFORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RING X PLATFORM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.