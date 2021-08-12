Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 511,463 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after buying an additional 1,184,962 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

COG traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 134,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351,388. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

