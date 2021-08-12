Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,862,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,024,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,681,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,660,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

NYSE OGN traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,679. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.