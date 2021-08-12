Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €110.00 by UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €114.36 ($134.55).

ETR:RHM opened at €82.88 ($97.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a fifty-two week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 16.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is €82.96.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

