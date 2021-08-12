Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Guggenheim

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Guggenheim from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RVMD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

NASDAQ RVMD traded down $3.77 on Thursday, reaching $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $11,419,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 513,360 shares of company stock worth $15,602,975 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

