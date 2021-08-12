Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC) vs. International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Financial Survey

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares International Baler and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Baler 3.26% 3.71% 3.09% Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

52.6% of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.9% of International Baler shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for International Baler and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Baler 0 0 0 0 N/A Revolution Acceleration Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.41%. Given Revolution Acceleration Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Revolution Acceleration Acquisition is more favorable than International Baler.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Baler and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Baler $8.99 million 1.07 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A

International Baler has higher revenue and earnings than Revolution Acceleration Acquisition.

Summary

International Baler beats Revolution Acceleration Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Baler

International Baler Corp. engages in design and manufacturing of baling equipment, which is fabricated from steel and utilizes hydraulic and electrical components to compress a variety of materials into bales for easier handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and for recycling. It offers variety of balers, standard models, as well as custom models to meet specific customer requirements. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

About Revolution Acceleration Acquisition

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

