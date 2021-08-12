Reviewing Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) and Its Rivals

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ: OCUP) is one of 869 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ocuphire Pharma to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Ocuphire Pharma has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocuphire Pharma’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ocuphire Pharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocuphire Pharma N/A -1,178.78% -218.58% Ocuphire Pharma Competitors -3,501.10% -120.07% -27.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ocuphire Pharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocuphire Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ocuphire Pharma Competitors 4878 18257 39888 773 2.57

Ocuphire Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 337.63%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 61.10%. Given Ocuphire Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ocuphire Pharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocuphire Pharma and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ocuphire Pharma N/A -$24.62 million -0.94 Ocuphire Pharma Competitors $1.71 billion $122.53 million -2.47

Ocuphire Pharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ocuphire Pharma. Ocuphire Pharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ocuphire Pharma competitors beat Ocuphire Pharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia. The company also develops APX3330, a twice-a-day oral tablet to target pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema; and APX2009 and APX2014 second generation preclinical product candidates and analogs of APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.