REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

Get REV Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NYSE REVG traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,186. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.44 and a beta of 2.68. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 19,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,366,714.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after buying an additional 906,754 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 235,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 568.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 175,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.